Despite being such a small place, Northern Ireland's sports stars continue to shine on the world stage.

We all know the Rory McIlroys, Ciara Mageeans, Marissa Callaghans and Mark Allens, but who could be the next potential superstars to make their mark?

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the brightest talents who could be set for a massive 2023.

Josh Rock

Josh Rock won his maiden PDC title by beating Luke Humphries in a Players Championship event in October

It says a lot when you are only 21 and already tipped to a superstar of the sport. Yet, that's exactly what has happened to Josh Rock.

He's powered his way onto the scene. He claimed the PDC World Youth Championship, reached the last-16 of the European Championship and hit a nine-darter against the great Michael van Gerwen on his televised debut at the Grand Slam of Darts. Wow.

Rock's form has been so impressive he was seventh on most bookies to lift the World Championship title at the Ally Pally in his debut year, and although he missed out on the quarter-finals he cemented his place as the sport's one to watch.

Joely Andrews

Joely Andrews is tipped for a big future for Northern Ireland

With so many emerging talents in the Irish League, it is hard to narrow them down to one but we've gone with Joely Andrews here.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored her first international goal away to Austria in April and was a game-changing substitute in Northern Ireland's famous 1-0 win over Italy in November.

She also had a storming end to the season in a Glentoran team that struggled for consistency in the league, hit the decisive goal in the Irish Cup final and netted twice in the County Antrim Cup final, highlighting how she is a big-game player.

Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin has brushed aside Rory McIlroy comparisons to earn his DP World Tour card

It must be hard trying to follow in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy, but so far Tom McKibbin is taking any hype in his stride. So much that the 19-year-old says comparisons "don't even faze me any more".

The Holywood golfer (Yeah, that's another similarity to McIlroy) recently gained his DP Tour card and fired in a hole-in-one in only his second event in South Africa. Not bad going.

It's likely to be a learning year as he progresses through the ranks but don't be surprised to see the talented youngster collected a trophy or two along the way.

Ruairi Canavan

Ruairi Canavan is one of the hottest prospects in Ulster football

Peter Cavanan was the gaelic footballer of his generation. His son, Darragh, is living up to the name. Could Ruairi be the best of the lot?

The 19-year-old forward powered Tyrone to Under-20 All-Ireland glory and was subsequently named U20 player of the year.

He went viral in November for a delicious dummy for Errigal Ciaran that saw his Glen opponent eating the turf while he split the posts.

A big, big talent and could make his senior debut in 2023. The Canavan family has some set of genes.

Amy Hunter

Amy Hunter has continued to impress after her historic century for Ireland

Amy Hunter found her name in the headlines when she hit a ton on her 16th birthday in October 2021 and became the world's youngest centurion.

How on earth do you follow that up? Well, she's now a mainstay in the Irish team and helped the team qualify for the T20 World Cup which some strong batting performances.

Next year she will have a chance to showcase her talents on a global platform in the World Cup in February, where Ireland face England, India, Pakistan and the West Indies - all at the age of 17.

Nathan Doak

Nathan Doak with former Ulster favourite, Ruan Pienaar

With Ruan Pienaar and John Cooney treated as heroes around Ravenhill, it must be hard to be an up-and-coming scrum-half at Ulster.

Yet, Nathan Doak burst onto the scene with his slick passing and composure from the kicking tee and put pressure on Cooney to become Ulster's first-choice number nine. For good measure, he can also play at fly-half.

The 20-year-old made his Emerging Ireland debut in September and, if he produces another good campaign, could be an outside bet for Andy Farrell's World Cup squad. Either way, if the tournament does come too soon, he's tipped for a big future in both white and green.

Dylan Eagleson

Commonwealth Games champion Dylan Eagleson will be aiming for more success in the ring in 2023

As ever, Ireland punches above its weight in boxing (I'll show myself out) and Dylan Eagleson could be the brightest of all the emerging talents.

The 19-year-old bantamweight added Commonwealth Games gold in August to his silver medal from the European Championships in May.

The 2024 Olympics may be 18 months away yet, but the talented Bangor fighter will be aiming for World Championship gold in Uzbekistan in May.

Kate O'Connor

Kate O'Connor claimed a superb silver medal at the Commonwealth Games

Kate O'Connor pushed Katarina Johnston-Thompson all the way at the Commonwealth Games to win Heptathlon silver and the biggest medal of her career to date.

It was a strong showing from the 21-year-old, who added her silver medal to a second-place finish at the 2019 Under-20 European championships.

After her superb showing in Birmingham, the heptathlete will be aiming to build upon it at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.

Robyn McBride

Robyn McBride reached the last-16 of the B3 World Championships in Rio

Northern Ireland already has a world champion in Boccia thanks to Claire Taggart, but another para-athlete is aiming to follow on.

Robyn McBride made her world championship debut for the United Kingdom in Rio in December, where she defeated the world number four and world number 12 as she reached the last 16.

The 24-year-old, who competes in the B3 category, won a bronze medal in the individuals in the World Boccia Challenger in Veldhoven, and swifftly followed that up with a silver medal in the pairs with Will Arnott.

Molly McKenna

Molly McKenna won gold for Team GB at the European Championships in Rimini

Molly McKenna could be bouncing into 2023 (sorry, not sorry) with a big future in gymnastics.

The 16-year-old is preparing to move into the Great Britain senior squad after concluding her junior career in a remarkable 2022 which saw her lifting both the European and World titles in her double mini trampoline discipline.

In June, the then 15-year-old St Benedict's College Randalstown student became the first female Northern Ireland gymnast to win a European Championships gold medal in her discipline and age category before topping that by clinching the world title in Bulgaria in November.

Undoubtedly one to watch in the future.