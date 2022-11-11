Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Razgatlioglu claimed his 12th race win of the season with Bautista second

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured a start-to-finish win in the Race One at the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia to marginally close the gap on series leader Alvaro Bautista to 77 points.

The dominant Yamaha rider finished 4.3 seconds ahead of Ducati-mounted Bautista, with Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea a further 7.5 seconds behind in third.

Bautista will be crowned champion for the first time if he leads by 87 points after Sunday's Superpole race.

Race Two also takes place on Sunday.

If the Spanish former MotoGP rider won the Superpole sprint event, Razgatlioglu must finish eighth or worse for Bautista to seal the title.

A more likely scenario would be that Bautista enjoyed more than a 52-point lead after the second feature race of the weekend to clinch the championship.

Defending champion Razgatlioglu set the fastest qualifying time to take pole position and produced a commanding performance to win the 900th World Superbike race since the series' inception, setting a new lap record in the process.

For the Turkish rider, it was his 12th win of the season and the 30th of his World Superbike career.

Twenty eight of those successes having come with Yamaha, making him the Japanese manufacturer's most successful rider.

Andrea Locatelli held second place in the early stages, but he was subsequently overhauled by Rea, before Bautista assumed the runner-up spot ahead of the six-time champion with 13 laps remaining.

Northern Irishman Rea is now mathematically out of title contention.

Locatelli was fourth, Michael Ruben Rinaldi fifth and Xavi Vierge sixth.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati, 527 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Yamaha, 450

3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki, 425

4. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita) Ducati, 271

5. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha, 225

6. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki, 224