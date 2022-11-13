McShane scored a vital goal and point for Cargin

Cargin equalised in the final seconds of both normal time and extra time as they beat Naomh Conaill on penalties in a hugely dramatic Ulster Club Football Championship quarter-final.

Goalkeeper John McNabb saved two spot-kicks as the Antrim side won the shootout 4-1.

A Kevin McShane goal in the fifth minute of injury time made it 1-9 to 1-9 at full time.

A sensational McShane point at the end of extra time then forced penalties.

It came just seconds after Jeaic McKelvey thought he had won it for Donegal champions Naomh Conaill with a well-taken point.

McShane's score, an outstanding strike from wide, made 2-13 to 2-13 at the end of extra time before McNabb saved from Ciaran Thompson and Dermot Molloy in the shootout, leaving teenager Cahir Donnelly to slot the clinching penalty.

To add further intrigue on an afternoon of high drama at Corrigan Park, McNabb, who had badly injured a knee during the game, stood with his hands behind his back as the pair made their run-ups before diving to make his saves.

The Antrim champions will now play either Glen (Derry) or Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) in the Ulster Club semi-final.

Naomh Conaill had a very strong Belfast breeze behind them in a first half that started in very cagey fashion, with neither side showing any great attacking urgency.

Indeed, it was seven minutes into the game before Charles McGuinness, who was later black carded, opened the scoring with a point for Naomh Conaill, who went in 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

Another McGuinness point at the start of the second half had given Naomh Conaill a four-point lead but Cargin began to take advantage of the wind to claw points back, leaving them 0-8 to 0-7 down in the 50th minute.

It was then that John O'Malley scored the goal that looked like it would win the game in normal time for the Donegal side, finishing well after a good break and pass from Odhran Doherty to put his team 1-8 to 0-7 ahead.

Cargin showed great character to stay in the match and took the game to extra-time with a goal in the fifth minute of injury time - and the last touch of the game - when McShane looked to get the final touch to send the ball into the net after Michael McCann had launched it forward.

Naomh Conaill got an early point at the start of extra time through substitute Dermot Molloy and they stretched their lead to four points when another sub, Kieran Gallagher, rose at the back post to palm in their second goal of the game.

Cargin came close to scoring a few times before a Kieran Close goal, after good work by McCann, made it 2-10 to 2-10 at half time of extra time.

Both sides added two further points early in the second half of extra time before the dramatic finish to the match.