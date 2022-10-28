Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lamh Dhearg club-man Wilson played for Antrim in the 1990s and early 2000s

Former Antrim gaelic football star and ex-Irish League player Frankie Wilson has died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

Wilson, who was manager of Intermediate League club Banbridge Town and the Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys, was told he had cancer eight months ago.

The Lamh Dhearg club-man played for Antrim in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His Irish League career included stints at Cliftonville, Ballyclare Comrades, Bangor and Omagh Town.

An extremely popular man, Wilson was head of PE at Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Belfast.

Antrim GAA said it sent its "heartfelt condolences" to Wilson's family and friends.

The Northern Ireland Football League said it was "saddened" to learn of Wilson's death, adding that he had "represented Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor all with distinction" during his playing days.

"Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager," said NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor.

"His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

"Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time."

Wilson's playing career also included a stint at Glenavy-based junior club Crewe United, who were among the many to pay tribute to the west Belfast man, describing him as a "superb sports person and footballer but an even better man".

The Irish Football Association has also paid tribute to Wilson, saying "it was with sadness" that they learned of his passing.

"The 52-year-old was a well known and respected figure in football circles within Northern Ireland, firstly as a player in the Irish League and later as a coach and manager.

"Wilson was the current boss of the Northern Ireland Under-18 Schoolboys' team who compete in the annual Centenary Shield competition.

"He had been in charge of the U18s since 2013. And he won the Centenary Shield with them in 2019, while they shared it with England in 2017.

"The association would wish to send their sincere condolences to his family at this sad time."