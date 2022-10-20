Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop will compete in the Superbike and Supersport races at Bishopscourt

Michael Dunlop is to ride Kawasakis for the McAdoo Racing team at this weekend's Sunflower Trophy meeting.

Dunlop replaces Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils, who has withdrawn from the races because of illness.

The 21-time Isle of Man TT winner will compete in the Superbike and Supersport races at Bishopscourt.

The Ballymoney rider will be joined in McAdoo Racing colours by Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey at the county Down circuit on Friday and Saturday.

Buildbase Suzuki British Superbike rider Christian Iddon, who won the last running of the Sunflower Trophy race in 2019, confirmed on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the event.

Dunlop's late entry for the race will see him join the list of fancied riders for Saturday's feature 12-lap race.

Other leading contenders include Ulster Superbike champion Alastair Seeley, 2018 winner Richard Cooper and Donegal man Richard Kerr, who finished fifth in this season's highly competitive British Superstock 1000cc championship.

The Supersport races promise much with the entry for the two 600cc races including Korie McGreevy, Ian Hutchinson, Dunlop, Cooper, Seeley, McGlinchey, Jeremy McWilliams and road race regulars Mike Browne and Adam McLean.

An impressive entry list also includes Jason Lynn, Simon Reid and teenager Cameron Dawson.