Chrissy McMahon scored Dunloy's late goal at Corrigan Park

Dunloy clinched their fourth consecutive Antrim senior hurling championship title with a hard-fought six-point win over Cushendall in the final.

A Chrissy McMahon goal deep into injury time sealed a 1-20 to a 2-11 victory for the holders at Corrigan Park.

Cushendall took the lead through a Cormac McClafferty goal after just 20 seconds and Neil McManus added a second from a long-distance free to give them a 2-06 to 0-11 lead at half-time.

However, Dunloy came on strong after the break to edge a tight encounter and ensure they retained the Volunteer Cup, with a provincial final against either Portaferry or Slaughtneil now awaiting them.

Cushendall's early opener came when a long ball forward found Neil McManus. His show was well saved by Ryan Elliott, but McClafferty was on hand to tap home the rebound from point-blank range.

While McManus had a big part to play in the first goal, it looked like he claimed the second on the stroke of half time, with his free from his own half appearing to elude defenders and attackers before sailing over Elliott and in.

With just a few minutes remaining, Phelim Duffin made a crucial block on the line to deny Cushendall a third goal late in the second half, just after his keeper had saved an angled drive from Fergus McCambridge.