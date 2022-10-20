Richard Cooper celebrates winning the Sunflower Trophy on a Hawk Racing Suzuki in 2018

Northern Ireland has produced its fair share of champions on the world and British short circuit stages in recent years - but it also hosts a long-standing race meeting of which it can be proud.

The Sunflower Trophy was first held in 1977 and a glance across the list of winners and competitors reads like something of a 'who's who' of UK motorcycle racing.

Joey Dunlop won the inaugural race and other names inscribed on the coveted silverware include six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and former 500cc grand prix riders Rob McElnea and Ron Haslam.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but returns to the calendar this Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October after a two-year hiatus.

Ahead of the weekend action at Bishopscourt, we reflect on some of the highlights of more than four decades of racing and look ahead to the prospects for this year.

Homegrown heroes and top UK stars

The Sunflower Trophy, traditionally staged in October at the end of the British short circuit season, has attracted some of the biggest names and biggest teams in UK racing.

In addition to victors Dunlop, Rea, Haslam and McElnea those who have graced the paddock include ex-multiple World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty, plus former British champions such as Steve Hislop, Niall Mackenzie, James Whitham, Brian Morrison and Trevor Nation.

The event has given Northern Ireland riders the opportunity to showcase their talents against some of the best in the business with regular Irish short circuit privateers Michael Swann and Rodney McCurdy regularly mixing it with the visiting contingent for many years.

More recently homegrown talent, the likes of Rea, Michael Laverty, who won the event a record six times, and two-time winner Glenn Irwin, have tasted success on factory-supported machines.

Michael Laverty won the last of his record six Sunflower titles in 2010

NI riders dominated the first decade of the event, with the legendary Joey Dunlop, most famed for his road racing exploits, showing that he could transfer his ability on public road courses to short circuits by triumphing in 1977 and 1978.

Noel Hudson, Alan Irwin (2), Sam McClements, Johnny Rea, Steven Cull and Mark Farmer also occupied the top step of the podium, before a run of successes by riders from England and Scotland followed.

Ray Swann, Whitham (2), Haslam, McElnea, Morrison with three consecutive wins from 1991 to 1993, Jim Moodie, Steve Hislop (2), Matt Llewellyn and Michael Rutter ensured that the trophy remained on the UK mainland from 1987 to 2000 during a period when the race enjoyed regular live local television coverage.

Castlerock racer Marty Nutt broke the stranglehold of visiting riders with his victory in 2001, ushering in an era when NI riders were again in the ascendancy, Laverty winning six times, Ian Lowry twice and Rea once. Only Michael Rutter's 2008 victory interrupted that decade of NI hegemony up to 2011.

The race did not take place in 2012 and 2013 but on its return Essex BSB rider Danny Buchan secured back-to-back successes on his Kawasakis in 2014 and 2015, with Glenn Irwin doing likewise aboard the PBM-backed Ducatis in 2016 and 2017.

Hawk Racing Suzuki-mounted Richard Cooper and Tyco BMW by TAS Racing pilot Christian Iddon, the current lap record holder at Bishopscourt, were the most recent additions to the distinguished roll of honour in 2018 and 2019.

Christian Iddon saw off Richard Cooper in a thrilling Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt in 2019

Exotic bikes, great racing and different tracks

The race, backed financially throughout by Jim Finlay of Finlay's Food, took place at the Aghadowey circuit in county Londonderry from 1977 to 1986, then Kirkistown in county Down from 1988 to 1993 and again from 1999 to 2001.

Bishopscourt, near Downpatrick, has been home to the race for four years during the mid-90s and from 2002 to the present day.

Among the exotic bikes to have taken to the grid are world 500cc grand prix bikes ridden by Irishmen Eddie Laycock and Michael Laverty and perhaps most famously a factory Suzuki 500 in the hands of Ron Haslam in 1989.

Haslam was involved in a thrilling battle with Northern Ireland's Gary Cowan on a DocShop 250cc machine at Kirkistown in one of the most memorable races in the history of 'the Sunflower'.

The race pitted the straight line speed of Haslam's Suzuki against the cornering technique of Cowan on his lesser powered machine, with the latter pushing his rival right to the finishing line.

Sadly, just five months later, the hugely talented Cowan would be paralysed from the chest down as a result of a crash at the Daytona circuit in Florida.

The most successful team in the history of BSB, PBM Motorsport, has fielded a variety of top Superbikes, including the Ducati and Honda which took Laverty to victory and the Panigale which Irwin rode to success in consecutive years.

Glenn Irwin leads Christian Iddon on his way to Sunflower success in 2017

What of this year's meeting?

This year's Sunflower meeting will be held over two days and form the final round of the Ulster Superbike and Supersport championships, both of which have already been won by record 27-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley.

The meeting features races for Superbikes, Supersports, Supertwins, Lightweight Supersport, Moto One/Supersport 300 and sidecars.

The feature race will take place over 12 laps.

Among the leading entries are Cooper on a Buildbase Suzuki, Seeley and Donegal's Richard Kerr, a recent winner in the Superstock 1000cc class at Donington.

Derek Sheils and Eunan McGlinchey will be on board McAdoo Racing Kawasakis, Jeremy McWilliams rides a Wilson Craig Racing Supersport Honda and Ian Hutchinson joins Cooper on a Yamaha for the 600cc outings.

Irish riders Korie McGreevy, Mike Browne, Jason Lynn, Adam McLean, Simon Reid and teenager Cameron Dawson should also contend for the honours, while Cooper will ride a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki in the Supertwins.

Iddon was a late withdrawal from the meeting, indicating on his Twitter account on Thursday night that he would not be competing. He had been due to join Cooper on a Buildbase Suzuki.