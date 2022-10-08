Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatluioglu won the first World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao, with series leader Alvaro Bautista second and Jonathan Rea third.

Polesitter Rea was the early leader but the Kawasaki rider was overhauled by defending champion Razgatlioglu with nine laps to go.

Bautista then overtook Rea and won the battle to the line for second place.

The Spaniard leads nearest challenger Razgatlioglu by 54 points before Sunday's sprint and feature races.

For Yamaha-mounted Razgatlioglu, it was a ninth race win of the season as he aims to reel in his Ducati rival to claim a second consecutive world crown.

Rea had set a new pole lap record in Superpole qualifying as he set out to try to secure his first win since tasting victory at the Estoril round in the same country in May.

The Portimao circuit has been a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman over the years, the Kawasaki rider having enjoyed 13 wins there during his World Superbike career.

The six-time champion has now gone 16 races without a win during the current season, however.

The start of Saturday's race was delayed by one hour 15 minutes as organisers waited for the emergency helicopter to return following an accident involving Victor Steeman during the Supersport 300 race.

The Dutch rider was transported to Faro Hospital with polytrauma and a head injury.

The race was shortened to 14 laps and soon followed a familiar pattern as title contenders Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea occupied the top three positions on track and ultimately the podium positions.

The Turkish rider's winning margin was 0.6 seconds, with Rea a further 2.4 seconds in arrears at the chequered flag.

This ninth round of the series is the last to be staged in Europe this season, with races in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia still to come to conclude the championship.