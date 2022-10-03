Glenn Irwin rode the Honda Fireblade on his Isle of Man TT debut in June

British Superbike and road racing star Glenn Irwin has indicated that he is set to remain part of the Honda Racing team for a fourth season in 2023.

The Northern Ireland rider sits second in the British Superbike standings with one round still to go at Brands Hatch.

This year has also seen Irwin extend his run of consecutive Superbike wins at the North West 200 to six and make a successful debut at the Isle of Man TT.

"I'm happy where I am. I've enjoyed the bike from day one," explained Irwin.

"I've felt at home with the team and on the bike from the first day I rode it. Why would I look elsewhere?," the 32-year-old told Eurosport.

Irwin ended third in the BSB class in 2018 as part of the PBM Ducati team and was fourth overall in the standings in 2020 in his first year as part of the Honda Racing set-up.

His efforts were hampered by illness and injury in 2021 but three victories at the opening round of this year's series at Silverstone in April set him on his way for what has been a positive BSB campaign.

Two third places and a fifth position at the latest round at Donington saw him move up to second in the championship with three races to go.

He also became the fastest-ever newcomer at the TT in June with a lap of 129.849mph on his Mountain course bow.

'My phone doesn't ring at contract time'

"2021 was quite stale. The progression and development of the bike wasn't what we wanted as a team but this year has really made up for that," said Irwin.

"To be able to take the fight to the Yamahas and Ducatis at tracks where we weren't that strong in the past. That's a huge credit to the entire team.

"I'm the only person whose phone doesn't really ring at contract time because I think everyone knows how happy I am I where I am.

"It works for me. Hopefully we can achieve more success at the North West in the future and go on to have success at the TT.

"My heart is in this championship [BSB] first and foremost, seeing the development we have and knowing that we have ideas to come.

"We've seen in the past when I wasn't happy that it wasn't fun going to work, now I'm enjoying it and we are fast."