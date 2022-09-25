Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin (left) finished only 0.089 seconds behind Tommy Bridewell (centre) in race three

Glenn Irwin moved up to fourth in the British Superbike Championship after finishing runner-up in race three after two earlier fourths at Oulton Park.

The Carrickfergus man finished only 0.089 seconds behind race three winner Tommy Bridewell after a thriller.

Earlier, he took fourth in a twice red flagged race two which saw Tarran MacKenzie, Rory Skinner and Jason O'Halloran all crashing out.

All three showdown contenders were then ruled out of race three.

Championship leader Bradley Ray now has a 40-point advantage over Bridewell with Jackson a further eight in arrears and Irwin in fourth spot - 51 points off the pace.

In the first staging of race two, MacKenzie sustained a suspected broken femur after Peter Hickman was unable to avoid the rider who had slid off in an incident which led to the first red flag.

On Saturday, Englishman Hickman had been involved in a crash which took out O'Halloran and the Australian rider then incredibly suffered the same fate in race two after a coming together with Bridewell and was also unable to race on.

Race two was restarted but the red flag had to be waved again after a crash involving Kyle Ryde, Christian Iddon and Skinner, which ruled out the latter from the subsequent restart and race three.

Championship leader Bradley Ray won the shortened restarted race ahead of Bridewell and Leon Haslam with Irwin taking fourth spot.

The series of crashes mean that only five of the eight showdown contenders were able to participate in race.

Pole setter Irwin led after the first corner but was passed by Ray late on the opening lap.

As Ray's tyres started to deteriorate, Irwin regained the lead on lap eight only for Bridewell to move ahead on the next circuit.

Irwin put in a huge effort to regain the advantage on the closing lap but Bridewell held on for the win as Lee Jackson completed the podium positions ahead of Danny Buchan, and fifth-placed series leader Ray.

In Sunday's supersport race, Dubliner Jack Kennedy, who has already secured the title, was handed a long-lap penalty after being adjudged to have been to blame for the incident which saw Luke Stapleford crash out.

Despite the penalty, Kennedy fought back to take the final podium place as Brad Perie took victory over Fermanagh man Lee Johnston.

The penultimate round of the championship will take place at Donington Park next weekend.