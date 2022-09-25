Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Spaniard Bautista now has a 59-point championship lead

Alvaro Bautista completed a hat-trick of wins at the Catalunya World Superbike round with a comfortable victory in race two to extend his championship lead to 59 points.

The Ducati racer led from start to finish having won the Superpole sprint race earlier on Sunday.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea had to settle for fourth in race two as Toprak Razgatlioglu took second.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi held on to second to secure a Ducati one-two.

Having finished second in the sprint race to limit Bautista's points game, Rea could not stay with Rinaldi despite a fascinating early back-and-fourth battle.

The Northern Irishman soon was then involved in a three-way tussle with defending champion Razgatlioglu and his Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

A beautiful move midway through the race at turn one saw Rea jump from fifth to third, but a lap later he went wide at turn seven allowing both Yamahas to take back the places.

While he was able to catch Locatelli, Rea could not challenge Razgatlioglu in the latter stages as the Turkish racer held on to second place in the championship standings.

By securing his first treble of the season in front of his home crowd, Bautista has nearly doubled his championship lead having entered the weekend with a 30-point advantage.