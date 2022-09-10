Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has won six North West 200 Superbike races in a row

Glenn Irwin finished ninth in the sprint race at the British Superbike round at Snetterton and is assured of a place in the end-of-season Showdown which will decide the title winner.

The Honda Racing rider lies fifth in the championship table, with the top eight making up the Showdown places at the final three rounds of the series.

His place was confirmed after Danny Buchan crashed out in the early stages of Saturday's 12-lap race.

Andrew Irwin also came off in the race.

The Carrickfergus rider, who competes for the Synetiq BMW team, was battling for a top-six position when he fell off on the penultimate lap.

His brother Glenn was occupying fourth place when an error saw him go off the track, before re-joining the fray.

Yamaha rider Brad Ray took victory, by 2.4 seconds from runner-up and defending champion Tarran Mackenzie, with Kyle Ryde, Christian Iddon, Leon Haslam and Lee Jackson rounding out the top six.

Jack Kennedy was a comfortable victor of the Supersport class, coming home 8.7 seconds ahead of Jamie van Sikkelerus, with Fermanagh native Lee Johnston third.

Donegal's Rhys Irwin was eighth, Eugene McManus 10th and Scott Swann 13th.

Dubliner Kennedy boasts a 146-point lead over nearest challenger Bradley Perie in the table, with Johnston fifth.