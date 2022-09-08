Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland have been postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen's death.

The two Irish Premiership games on Friday between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts are both off.

The Northern Ireland Football League said it would clarify on Friday whether Saturday's matches would go ahead.

Ulster's rugby friendly in Glasgow on Friday is off as are all hockey games in Ulster scheduled for this weekend.

Organisers of this weekend's Mid Antrim 150 motorcycling meeting at Clough said that they were "seeking urgent advice from the local authorities" before deciding whether Friday and Saturday's event can go ahead.

"We are aware that we have riders, teams and spectators travelling to us from far and also people making plans to attend this weekend," said a statement from the Mid Antrim club on Thursday evening.

"We have a meeting scheduled first thing in the morning with officials and organisers with a decision to be made then and shared immediately."