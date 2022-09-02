Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Laverty rode for TAS BMW in his final full season in British Superbikes in 2018

Former British Superbike and MotoGP rider Michael Laverty has told the BBC Bikes Podcast that he was "probably not cut-throat enough" to become a championship winner during his career.

The Northern Ireland rider finished fourth in the BSB series three times and also competed in British and World Supersport, as well as World Endurance.

The 41-year-old did win the British Supersport championship during the early part of his career in 2007.

"I maybe didn't have that killer instinct," admitted Laverty.

"I was always a professional and got on well with teams and sponsors.

"I was a solid podium finisher and won 10 or 12 BSB races, so I didn't have a huge winning record, but it was enough to be always in there contending around the top six in the British Superbike championship.

"My best year was probably as part of the Swan Yamaha team when my team-mate Tommy Hill delivered the title.

"It took me a while to click with the bike, but then I got good results."

"I don't mind that I never won a BSB title because I never probably deserved it but I loved it. I worked hard and trained hard but didn't have that last little bit you need to be a champion.

"I was maybe too conservative compared with my rivals, maybe 'the nice guy' out there when I should have been a bit more cut-throat.

"When I'm looking to sign new riders now for the team I run I'm looking for that killer instinct. I was maybe a bit too nice but I've no regrets about my career. I got the buzz and had some success along the way."

Laverty has gone on to forge a successful career in broadcasting in the MotoGP paddock, as well as developing and promoting young British talent through his Vision Track Academy Racing Team.

The County Antrim native manages riders in Moto3, the British Talent Cup and a Spanish Championship with a view to helping them realise their full potential on the global stage, finding and developing the next generation of world class racers.

"I manage the team, look after the logistics, organise travel. At the moment I think I can handle all that along with the broadcasting but you need to be careful or something will have to give," said Laverty, who won the Sunflower Trophy, the premier race in Northern Ireland short circuit racing, a record six times.

"I need to delegate a bit more and realise if I keep on at the present rate I could burn myself out.

"I have learnt a lot in year one and know what I have to cut back on going forward."