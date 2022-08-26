Valentino Rossi won seven MotoGP titles in a distinguished two-wheel career

The impact of seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi's absence from the series is "more perceived than actual", according to International Race Teams' Association (IRTA) CEO Mike Trimby.

The legendary and much-loved Italian retired from the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

"Everyone says Valentino is going, that will kill the sport. Not true," said long-time race administrator and former racer Trimby on The BBC Bikes Podcast.

"The effect of Valentino leaving is more perceived than actual.

"We were down in attendance in Italy but that was nothing to do with Valentino, it was to do with the promoters whacking prices up to twice what they should be.

"Others like Kenny Roberts, Barry Sheene, all the famous stars who we thought we couldn't do without, they went and new stars emerged.

"The likes of Fabio [Qaurtararo, 2021 MotoGP champion] has come from nowhere to be a huge star and MotoGP is now almost the biggest sport in France, so new heroes will always emerge and keep the sport going."

Trimby retired from racing in 1980 and became heavily involved in the 500cc grand prix paddock, helping to improve circuit safety and use his entrepreneurial skills to move the sport onto a more professional platform.

Having been identified as someone who may be able to improve standards and represent their interests, he was invited to a meeting of world 500c riders in 1982, and subsequently highlighted issues such as paddock safety, finance and television rights.

His involvement helped influence race organisers Dorna to stage races only on circuits which met high safety standards, introduce permanent passes and the first on-bike cameras, plus attract increased revenue by buying TV rights from the FIM and therefore attracting more interest from sponsors.

The number of fatalities and serious injuries in the sport have also decreased dramatically from those of previous decades.

"Seeing how the racing has developed to the level it is now is satisfying, the fact that we can put on such a fantastic show and not risk serious injury to the riders," said Trimby.

"The professionalism of the whole show, that presentation is extremely satisfying compared to the early days.

"Lots of new countries are wanting to host races now so Dorna can be strict on safety and facilities and if they are not happy, we don't go."

Mike Trimby's involvement has increased professionalism in the sport

Trimby also explained that the sport "could have collapsed if the Covid-19 pandemic had continued to impact in the way it did".

"Dorna couldn't go on not getting money from the promoters. They've got various sources of income but if we lost the money each promoter pays for the race it would have hurt them and hurt the teams.

"Some sponsors cut their sponsorship and some disappeared but we didn't lose a single team in that period."