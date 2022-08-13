Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin finished fourth in the first race of the weekend at the British Superbike round at Thruxton.

The Honda Racing rider came in behind a trio of Yamaha riders - winner Jason O'Halloran, McAMs team-mate Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray.

Irwin retains sixth place in the series, with championship leader O'Halloran leading Ray by 19 points.

Andrew Irwin suffered disappointment as he failed to get his Synetiq BMW going on the warm-up lap.

Peter Hickman was fifth in the 15-lapper, with Lee Jackson completing the top six leaderboard.

Australian O'Halloran's winning margin at the chequered flag was 0.9 seconds as he secured his sixth win of the season.

Jack Kennedy was second in the Supersport sprint race behind Jack Scott, with Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty fifth.

Dubliner Kennedy, the defending champion, still enjoys a 101-point lead over nearest challenger Harry Truelove in the standings.

Rhys Irwin, Lee Johnston, Scott Swann and Korie McGreevy were ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Donegal's Richard Kerr was sixth in the Superstock 1000 opener, won by Alex Olsen, with Davey Todd in second.