Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Mona McSharry qualified to the 100m breaststroke final in fifth place

Three Irish crews have booked their place in the finals of the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

Aoife Casey won her women's single sculls repechage race to qualify.

Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty won the women's pair repechage while Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen sealed places in the lightweight women's double sculls final.

However, the women's eight and women's double crews had to withdraw from racing due to illness.

Women's double pair Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde had to pull out of their sculls semi-final, which also forced the women's eight to withdraw from their repechage race.

The three crews will join the women's four, men's lightweight double sculls and mixed double sculls, who all qualified on Thursday, in their respective finals.

At the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Ireland's Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne progressed to the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke.

McSharry advanced in fifth place in 1:07.30. The Sligo swimmer was seventh overall, but with a two-per-nation restriction in semi-finals, two Italians are excluded.

Niamh Coyne will appear in her first individual semi-final at a senior summer international after she clocked 1:08.11 to move on as the eleventh seed.

Danielle Hill, who competed for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, is first reserve for the 50m butterfly semi-final on Friday evening.