Olympic champions Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy dominated their lightweight double sculls heat

Ireland have qualified with the fastest time in the women's four at the European Championships in Munich.

The quartet of Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Aifric Keogh and Natalie Long won the second heat by three seconds.

Great Britain, including Northern Ireland's Rebecca Shorten, qualified for the final in second place.

Olympic Champions Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won their heat in the lightweight men's double sculls to book their place in the A final.

Zoe Hyde and Sanita Puspure qualified for the semi-finals of the women's pairs while Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan came fourth in the mixed double sculls preliminary race to qualify for Sunday's final.

Several Irish rowers progressed to the repechage race in their respective classes, including Aoife Casey in the women's single sculls, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty in the women's pair and Margaret Cremen and Lydia Heaphy in the lightweight women's double sculls.

Shorten and Hannah Edwards helped Great Britain finish in third place in the women's eight. Ireland finsihed second in their heat and both crews will enter the repechage race.

At the European Aquatics Championships, taking place in Rome, Ireland's Max McCusker progressed to the semi-finals of the 50m butterfly while Darragh Greene, in his first international competition since the Tokyo Olympics, reached the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke.

Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson, fresh from competing at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland, failed to progress in the 100m freestyle heats after both setting a time of 56.39 seconds.