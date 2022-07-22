Davey Todd won the Solo Championship race at the recent Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man

Davey Todd will compete for the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team at the Armoy road races on 29 and 30 July.

Todd, 26, recently dominated the Southern 100 road races on the Isle of Man with five wins from seven starts and was second in the feature 'Race of Legends' event at Armoy last year.

The Yorkshireman had a string of podiums at the North West 200 in May and followed that up with a maiden rostrum at the Isle of Man TT in June.

Michael Dunlop has submitted an entry.

Dunlop has won the 'blue riband' race at Armoy a remarkable nine times in a row but is still seeking suitable machinery to defend his crown.

"I know one question that most local people will want answered and that is, will Michael [Dunlop] be there and all I know is, is that he has an entry in, however he is still sorting a bike out," said Armoy clerk of the course Bill Kennedy.

"I've no doubt if Michael gets that sorted, he'll be there. He knows that this is his local race and that he has a loyal and large fanbase who will be hoping to see him back to defend the Race of Legends title for the 10th year in a row."

Todd won the feature Southern 100 Solo Championship race for the first time over the Billown course last week and his first top-three finish at the TT came in the Superstock event.

An impressive line-up also includes Derek Sheils, Derek McGee, Paul Jordan, Adam McLean, Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney, Mike Browne, Darryl Tweed and Dominic Herbertson.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian is set to make his debut at the event for the Wilson Craig Honda team alongside Tweed, while Guy Martin and Ian Lougher are entered in the Senior Classic race.