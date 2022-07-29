Jeremy McWilliams competed on a Supertwin Paton at this year's North West 200

Fifty-eight-year-old former MotoGP rider and three-times North West 200 winner Jeremy McWilliams has told The BBC Bikes Podcast that he has "no interest whatsoever in retiring".

The Glengormley rider is a former 250cc Grand Prix winner and podium finisher in the elite 500cc class in 2000.

He has also competed in World Superbikes and British Superbikes and won the Daytona Baggers race this year.

"Do I want to retire? Absolutely not," said McWilliams.

"I've had a multi-year deal with KTM to do test riding and that is coming up for renewal so I'll have to see what happens there.

"I guess they will take me back but you have to start thinking 'what happens when I get to 60'?.

"I don't feel like I am in a 58-year-old's body and certainly my mind isn't that of a 58-year-old.

"I'm always being told 'you're going to lose your reactions' but I know for sure that hasn't happened.

"If you can keep yourself motivated, who's to say how long you can race for, but as a test rider I'm sure I can go on for a few years yet. I want to keep riding.

"People ask me, 'are you going to do the North West next year?' I'll wait until it gets closer to the time and then I'll make a decision. I'll probably go back and do that as well."

McWilliams remains a regular international traveller as he fulfils his test riding duties and competes in series such as MotoAmerica.

"To keep me happy I've got to be doing something - I need motivation and that's what gets me up in the morning - to go to the gym, jump on my bicycle, get out on my trials bike - do all the things that I enjoy doing so that I'm fit enough to keep doing what really makes me happy.

"That's riding for a manufacturer, jumping on a flight to America, being on a podium or winning at Daytona. That's what keeps me ticking."

While McWilliams has been a regular competitor at the North West over recent years, he opted not to compete at the Isle of Man TT, but believes some measures could be introduced to reduce the likes of the heavy death toll which cast a dark shadow over this year's event in which five riders lost their lives.

"In regard to the North West and TT I don't see the point in having both Superbike and Superstock.

"The bikes are so close and within tenths of a second of each other now that one class would fit all. It would certainly make it a lot simpler.

"I think there is a big question mark over whether sidecars should be racing at the TT, that's one that organisers will haver to consider for the future.

"You could also maybe limit younger riders to a certain capacity, up to Supersport for a number of years until they have got their experience, then move on to this one class, that being the Stock."