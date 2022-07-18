Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley won four races at Bishopscourt at the weekend

Alastair Seeley, Richard Kerr and Eunan McGlinchey were among the winners at the fifth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship series at Bishopscourt.

Kerr and Seeley won the feature Superbike and Supersport races on Sunday to collect the Neil Robinson and Donny Robinson Memorial Trophies respectively at the county Down course.

Seeley also won Saturday's two Superbike races and Sunday's opening Supersport event, while McGlinchey won both Supersport and the two Supertwins races on Saturday's race programme.

The Aghadowey rider was on board a McAdoo Racing Kawasaki for his four-timer at the Mid Antrim Club's meeting but did not participate on the second day of competition because of the team's longstanding conviction of not competing on a Sunday.

McGlinchey had just over a tenth of a second to spare over Seeley in both Saturday's Supersport races, with Adam McLean and Derek Sheils taking a third place apiece.

Republic of Ireland rider Sheils was having his first outings on McAdoo Racing machinery.

Eunan McGlinchey leads McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team-mate Derek Sheils at Bishopscourt on Saturday

IFS Yamaha-mounted Seeley secured a double in the Superbike class on Saturday to extend his unbeaten run in that championship this year to 10 races.

With McGlinchey absent on Sunday, Seeley emerged as a comfortable winner of the Donny Robinson Memorial race on his Yamaha R6, taking the chequered flag by six seconds from McLean, with Cameron Dawson third.

The Carrickfergus rider won the earlier Supersport outing by 5.2 seconds from McLean, with Christian Elkin completing the rostrum positions.

County Donegal man Kerr, a winner in the National Superstock 1000 championship at Knockhill last month, came home the victor in the Neil Robinson Memorial race on his Honda.

Kerr took a dominant success in the feature race by 10 seconds from Jason Lynn after Seeley retired on lap three.

Seeley, a record 27-times North West 200 winner, won Sunday's opening Superbike race from Kerr and Lynn.

Sweeney, McCormack, Browne win at Faugheen

Meanwhile at the Faugheen 50 road races in county Tipperary, Michael Sweeney bounced back to win the Grand Final after being narrowly edged out in the Open race by Brian McCormack.

Skerries rider Sweeney also dominated the Supertwin class on his Kawasaki.

McCormack won the 'big bike' opener by just 0.034 seconds on his FHO Racing BMW but Sweeney took the feature event on an MJR BMW by 5.814 seconds ahead of Mike Browne aboard a Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki.

Cork rider Browne added to his Skerries victory by winning the Supersport outing on a Yamaha, with Sweeney second.

Browne also enjoyed a straightforward win in the Moto3 class on his Honda.