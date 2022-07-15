Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The 150th Open Venue: St Andrews, Scotland Dates: 14-17 July Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details.

Rory McIlroy says he is "really happy" with his start to the Open as the four-time major winner sits in a tie for third at the halfway stage.

The world number two followed up an opening six-under 66 at St Andrews with a 68 on Friday to lie 10 under, three shots behind leader Cameron Smith.

"They were two really solid rounds and I'm really happy with that," he said.

"I have to just stay patient, keep hitting good golf shots and limit the mistakes."

The 33-year-old from Northern Ireland is chasing a first win in a major since 2014 and second Open success.

McIlroy carded six birdies, including one at the tough 17th Road Hole, and two bogeys as conditions changed for the afternoon starters on the Old Course.

Wind switch

"It was a completely different golf course that the one we played on Thursday with the wind switch - the opposite one from the first round," he added.

"I felt I adapted well and I had to make some club decisions. At the start of the week there was no way I would have hit driver on 13 but I had to hit it there and the same on 15. You had to change your lines off tees coming down the final holes.

"There were a couple of short putts I could have made and I could have been a bit closer to the lead. I made two bogeys today from two three-putts from being too far away in the green.

"I just have to keep plugging away - birdie the holes that you're supposed to birdie and minimise the danger whenever you can. Try and make your score over the first 12 and then play smart on the way in.

"I'm in a good position going into the weekend and that's all I can really ask myself."