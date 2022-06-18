Adam McLean and McAdoo Racing had a disappointing North West 200

Road racer Adam McLean has parted company with the McAdoo Racing team.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Cookstown-based team said: "McAdoo Kawasaki Racing will no longer race with Adam McLean with immediate effect.

"The time was right to go our separate ways and we would like to wish Adam all the best for the future. We will continue to race and will make further announcements in due course."

Tobermore rider McLean did not compete at the recent Isle of Man TT.

A few days prior to the event, team manager Jason McAdoo said the 26-year-old would instead focus on the domestic short circuit scene plus the Armoy and Mid Antrim 150 national road races, which are due to take place in July and September respectively.

McLean won the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 races in April but was forced to sit out the following week's Tandragee 100 after suffering a concussion in a crash at the Orritor circuit.

McAdoo emphasised that there had been no fallout with McLean, adding the decision to sit out the TT was agreed by both parties after a tough week at the North West 200.

"We made the decision as a team that we would give it a miss this year because we just haven't had the right preparation and we're too much on the back foot," McAdoo said.

"Adam missed the Tandragee 100 with concussion after his crash at the Cookstown 100 and then we had a bit of a nightmare at the North West 200.

"The last time Adam raced at the TT was in 2018, so he's still a relative newcomer and he was never going to be able to go there this year and push for podiums because he hasn't been there for four years," he added.

"After the North West, we just said we'd concentrate on the local races and see where we end up. The plan is to do the Ulster Superbike rounds, starting at Kirkistown next Saturday, plus Armoy and the Mid Antrim 150, which will hopefully return in September.

"It's been a mutual decision and there has been no fallout or anything like that. Adam is happy and we are happy, so we will go from there."

Meanwhile Wilson Craig Racing have parted company with Yorkshire rider Joey Thompson after a disappointing TT, with Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed and French North West 200 Supertwins rider Pierre Yves Bian being drafted into the team.