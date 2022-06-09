Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dean Harrison will defend the Senior TT title he won in 2019 on Friday

The Senior TT is to be reduced to four laps as part of a revised schedule for Friday's fourth day of racing at the Isle of Man TT.

Regarded as the 'blue riband' event of the meeting, the race traditionally brings down the curtain on race week.

The second Supersport race of the week will be run over two laps at 10:45 BST, with the sidecar race staged over the same distance at 12:30.

The Senior is scheduled to get underway at 14:15.

Roads will close at 10:00 BST and open again by 21:00.

The announcement of the revised schedule means only Saturday's Superbike race will have taken place over its originally scheduled distance.

The second Supersport event had initially been pencilled in for four laps, sidecar race two for three and the Senior for six.

Supersport race two had been due to take place on Wednesday but was called off because of inclement weather and a similar scenario unfolded on Thursday, causing a further postponement.