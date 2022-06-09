Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Paul Jordan jumping Ballaugh Bridge on his way to third place in the Supertwins race

A Northern Ireland rider who secured his first Isle of Man TT podium finish has explained how he suffered two black eyes when a bird smashed through his visor in a practice incident last week.

Paul Jordan finished third in Wednesday's Supertwins race, which was won by English rider Peter Hickman.

"I was going down Sulby Straight and was tucked in behind another rider.

"He ducked the bird and the bird came straight through the visor of my helmet," explained the Magherafelt man.

"Now I'm left with two 'shiners'," added Jordan after his maiden rostrum in the Twins three-lapper.

Jordan had registered the sixth fastest time in qualifying for the Supertwins race, on board his Kawasaki backed by the Manx-based PreZ Racing team.

The 30-year-old was outside the top six after the first lap of the race but had moved up to fifth place by the conclusion of the second circuit.

The retirements of Michael Dunlop, who was involved in a thrilling battle for the lead with Hickman, and Jamie Coward, saw Jordan contest third place with Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian with the Northern Irishman prevailing by 6.9 seconds.

Jordan, whose TT efforts have also been hampered by a hand injury, ended 23 seconds behind runner-up and compatriot Lee Johnston.

His previous best TT finish was a fourth spot in the 2019 running of the Supertwins, while he won the same class in the Ulster Grand Prix races at Dundrod in the same year.

Paul Jordan (left) pictured with Supertwins winner Peter Hickman and runner-up Lee Johnston

"It's unbelievable. I have no words really," said the former British 125cc championship competitor.

"I saw Michael go out at Kirk Michael and knew I was fourth or fifth so I said to myself, 'Just keep the head down and push on'.

"I was directed into the top three enclosure and I nearly put my fist through the tank. I'm lost for words.

"With the wind on the Mountain section I was really struggling to pull sixth gear on the bike and I nearly lost the front coming into Governor's Dip. She was gone completely."

Jordan had taken a second place at the North West 200 last month and finished 11th in Monday's Supersport TT in which he was penalised 10 seconds for exceeding the speed limit in the refuelling area.