By Richard Petrie BBC Sport at the Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman claimed an eighth TT win by taking victory in the Supertwin

Peter Hickman completed a hat-trick at this year's Isle of Man TT by winning the Supertwin race for the first time.

The Lincolnshire rider was involved in a thrilling battle with Michael Dunlop for much of the race but the Northern Irishman retired on the final lap.

Victory gave Paton-mounted Hickman his eighth TT success.

Lee Johnston inherited second position after Dunlop dropped out, with another Northern Irishman, Paul Jordan, taking his first podium by finishing third.

Hickman had won the Superbike and Superstock races earlier in the week and started as one of the favourites for the Twins, having set the fastest time in practice.

He and Dunlop were virtually inseparable in the timings for two and a half laps of the three-lap race as they swapped places at the front with only tenths of a second between them at any stage.

Hickman eventually prevailed at a new race-record speed after Dunlop's machine suffered mechanical problems midway through his final circuit.

The British Superbike rider's final circuit of 121.293mph was the fastest of the race.

Hickman's eventual winning margin over Ashcourt Racing Aprilia pilot Johnston was a very healthy one minute 49 seconds, with Jordan a further 23 seconds adrift.

"I'm really, really happy, over the moon. I'm so pleased for my team. The bike never missed a beat," the 35-year-old said after the race.

"To even be close to a Dunlop on a smaller bike is a massive thing."

Dunlop's retirement denied him a potential third successive win in the Supertwins class, while Hickman has now taken wins in every class at the TT during his career.

Jamie Coward retired on lap two while occupying third spot.

French rider Pierre Yves Bian, Michael Rutter and Rob Hodson rounded out the top six.