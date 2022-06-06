Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davy Morgan

Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan has been killed in a crash during the Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT.

The County Down rider crashed at the 27th Milestone on the third and final lap of Monday morning's event.

Morgan, 52, is the third competitor to to lose his life at this year's TT.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow died in a practice crash last week while sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel suffered fatal injuries in an accident on Saturday.

A statement issued by the race organisers it was "with a heavy heart" that they confirmed Morgan's death.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy's partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends," continued the statement.

Morgan was an extremely experienced competitor who was a regular fixture in racing paddocks across Ireland, the Isle of Man and at the Macau Grand Prix for almost three decades.

His first race was at the Bishopscourt short circuit in 1993 but it was racing on public roads that became his primary passion.

Among his greatest career achievements were a 250cc win at the North West 200 in 2005 and two victories in the same class at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2012 and 2017.

Although he was very much associated with those two-stroke bikes, he was also accomplished on the larger capacity 600c and Superbike machines.

The Saintfield racer won the Senior Manx Grand Prix in 2004 and also enjoyed success on numerous Irish national road race courses and at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

He competed at every TT since making his debut in 2002 and Monday's Supersport race was his 80th start.

His TT career included a seventh-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best fifth position in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

Morgan won the Ulster 250cc championship in 2011.