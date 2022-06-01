Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shirley McCay played 316 times for Ireland since making her debut in 2007

Ireland hockey's record caps holder Shirley McCay has been appointed a MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

McCay has been given the award for services to hockey and the community in Northern Ireland.

The 33-year-old was part of the Ireland side that reached the 2018 World Cup final, before helping them qualify for the Olympics for the first time.

The Drumquin native played 316 times for Ireland since her debut in 2007.

She was virtually ever-present, missing just 37 of Ireland's capped games in 14-and-a-half years.

McCay's final match was Ireland's 2-0 defeat by Great Britain at the Tokyo Games in August and she is now a performance coach with Ulster Hockey.

Alongside her international exploits, the defender also enjoyed a lengthy club career with Randalstown, Ulster Elks, KHC Dragons in Belgium, Old Alexandra and Pegasus, where she was an EY Champions Trophy winner.

Ronnie Smyth, a stalwart of Ulster and Annadale hockey, is appointed a BEM for his services to the sport.

Templepatrick Cricket Club's Andrew McCrea was recognised for his services to the sport and young people with a BEM, while James Morrison and Robert Nesbitt were also appointed BEMs for services to triathlon and football respectively.

Eilish Rutherford, chair of the Mary Peters Trust, has been appointed a MBE for services to sport and charity in Northern Ireland.