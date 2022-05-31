Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lee Johnston jumps Ballaugh Bridge during Monday night's TT qualifying session

Lee Johnston hopes he can take the fine form he has shown this season into next week's Isle of Man TT race week.

The Fermanagh native has racked up three second-place finishes and a third spot in the opening three rounds of the British Supersport Championship.

The 33-year-old also won a Supersport race at the North West 200 and picked up top-three places in the Supertwins.

"Realistically, the team and I sat down and realised that I'm not the biggest creature in the world," said Johnston.

"Riding big bikes is obviously very physical on a short circuit and even more so at the TT.

"I'm doing the Superstock, the Superbike and Senior, but the priority lies in the Supersport and Supertwin TTs."

Despite his diminutive stature, Johnston was runner-up in the second Superstock event at the recent North West and took victories in that class for 1000cc machines on the Triangle circuit and at the Ulster Grand Prix during a memorable 2015 season.

The Ashcourt Racing rider, who competes with backing from long-time sponsors East Coast Construction and Burdens, began his racing career on short circuits, before taking up the formidable challenge of competing on closed public roads circuits.

Johnston was crowned British Superstock 600cc champion in 2008 but it was a first trip to the Isle of Man TT which ignited his passion for a different and unforgiving discipline of two-wheel motorsport.

'I probably tried too hard'

"Being from Northern Ireland and growing up there, all my heroes were road racers but I kind of got into road racing by accident because I was doing the British Championship and the team I was doing it for is the same team I'm with now.

"They were running Gary Johnson and they took me along and I absolutely loved it.

"The difference in the paddock, the respect the guys have for each other and the fun. Even outside of riding the bike, it's an amazing atmosphere.

"I went because I wanted to go and enjoy it, then it turned out I was quite good at it and now there's massive pressure.

"At some TTs I probably tried too hard, wondered why I was winning at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, but not at the TT.

"I was trying to force the issue, not having 'moments' but just not riding it the way it should be.

"I know now what way I need to approach it mentally and physically and if I get up on the right side of the bed we're in with a shout of having a go.

"It's not to do with bravery because I'm not a brave person..it's just understanding your level and what you are comfortable doing."

Johnston rode his Aprilia Supertwin for the first time at the recent North West 200

As well as his Supersport triumph in 2019, Johnston has stood on the rostrum on the Isle of Man in the 2015 Superstock race and the 2019 Lightweight for Supertwins.

This year he rides a BMW in the 'big bike' classes, plus a Supersport Yamaha and an RS660 Aprilia in the Supertwins category.

His impressive CV includes three Ulster GP wins, five successes at the North West and having finished third overall in the 2021 British Supersport championship he currently sits second in this year's series, 40 seconds behind pacesetter and defending champion Jack Kennedy.

'Three years of being known as a TT winner'

Despite Johnston having been diagnosed with a condition called ankylosing spondylitis, an uncurable inflammatory disease that affects joints and bones, he has taken on the additional responsibility of team management in 2022.

His medication helps keep that disease "under control" but he remains determined to savour every moment on track.

"I've had three years of being known as a Supersport TT winner. It gives you a tingle to think 'I've actually done that' and I've milked it loads since then.

"Now I'm aiming to win another one, either in the Supersports or the Supertwin. People say, 'would you rather win a British Championship or a TT and I say, 'another TT'."

Few would bet against the determined Northern Irishman doing just that.