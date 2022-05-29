Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Enda McGinley took over as Antrim manager in 2020

Enda McGinley has stepped down as Antrim senior football manager.

The three-time All Ireland winner with Tyrone led Antrim to Division Three in 2021 but they missed out on promotion to Division Two this year.

Antrim were knocked out of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday after a 2-14 to 1-12 defeat by Leitrim, which was a fourth straight defeat for McGinley's side.

That came after a loss to Cavan in the Ulster Championship quarter-final.

In a statement Antrim county board thanked McGinley, his assistant and former Tyrone team-mate Stephen O'Neill, Sean Kelly, Stephen Quinn and all the backroom team "for their efforts and wish them all the best of luck for the future".

Enda McGinley won three All-Ireland SFC titles with Tyrone

McGinley took charge of Antrim at the start of 2020 following the departure of Lenny Harbinson.

The arrival of All-Ireland winners McGinley and O'Neill was greeted with enthusiasm in the county and last year's promotion to Division Three, for the first time since 2017, was a sign of real progress.

After a good start to 2022, winning three and drawing one of their opening five league games, back-to-back defeats to Louth and Westmeath cost them promotion.

Despite enjoying home advantage in the Ulster Championship for the first time since 2013, Antrim were beaten 1-20 to 0-10 by Cavan at Corrigan Park in April.

McGinley voiced his frustration at the challenges in keeping the squad together and motivated for the inaugural Tailteann Cup, and they exited the competition in the first round on Saturday.

McGinley, a physiotherapist, enjoyed a glittering playing career with Tyrone, starting with an All-Ireland minor title in 1998, followed by two All-Ireland Under-21 triumphs in 2000 and 2001.

Playing his entire career under the management of fellow Errigal Ciaran clubman Mickey Harte, McGinley was a key player in Tyrone's three All-Ireland senior titles in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

He won an All Star in 2008.