Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Enda McGinley took over as Antrim manager in 2020

Enda McGinley has stepped down as Antrim senior football manager.

The three-time All Ireland winner with Tyrone led Antrim to Division Three in 2021 but they missed out on promotion to Division Two this year.

Antrim were knocked out of the inaugural Tailteann Cup on Saturday after a 2-14 to 1-12 defeat to Leitrim, which was a fourth straight defeat for McGinley's side.

They were also well beaten by Cavan in their Ulster Championship quarter-final.

More to follow