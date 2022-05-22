Armagh captain Kelly Mallon won the final for her side with a late goal

Armagh won a third consecutive Ulster Ladies Football title as a Kelly Mallon goal in the final minute of extra-time gave them a hugely dramatic 3-17 to 2-19 victory over Donegal.

Captain Mallon's point with the last touch of normal time had taken a thrilling final at St Tiernach's Park into extra-time after Aimee Mackin had scored a goal just seconds earlier.

It meant Donegal were twice robbed of a first Ulster title since 2019, despite a player-of-the-match performance from Geraldine McLaughlin.

She hit 1-11 for her side but it was not enough as they suffered a one-point defeat by Armagh in the final for a second year in a row., having lost 3-12 to 3-11 in last year's gripping Healy Park decider.

Donegal were on the verge of winning the title at the end of both normal time and extra time but failed to maintain possession in the closing stages of each, allowing the holders in to grab those vital goals and points.

They were four points ahead with just 10 seconds of normal time on the clock when Mackin cut inside onto her trusted left foot to fire a bullet half-volley past goalkeeper Roisin McCafferty.

Donegal were then penalised for overcarrying, giving Mallon the chance to score a free to level the scores at 2-14 to 2-14 just as the full-time hooter sounded.

Donegal regrouped and came out strongly in extra time, going three points ahead - with two from substitute Karen Guthrie - before another Mallon free made it 2-17 to 2-15 in favour of Donegal at the end of the first period of extra time.

Mallon added two more frees in the second half of extra time before collecting a pass from Aoife Lennon in the final minute and finding the back of the net to give the Orchard County victory at the end of a pulsating 80 minutes of action.

McLaughlin-inspired Donegal fail to hold on

Donegal made a blistering start as Geraldine McLaughlin collected a pass from Niamh Hegarty and, when it looked like she was going to take a point, she surprised goalkeeper Anna Carr by taking on the shot and firing a fine side-foot strike into the roof of the net.

The holders responded well with quickfire points from Mallon and Catherine Marley before taking the lead with their first goal of the afternoon.

It was Aoife McCoy who scored it on six minutes, capitalising on a turnover of possession before showing great composure as she went round keeper Roisin McCafferty and slotted her shot just inside the post.

Both sides exchanged points as an intense and tight affair developed before Niamh McLaughlin displayed her renowned football skills to score Donegal's second goal in the 24th minute, cutting inside and confidently planting a shot into the corner.

Armagh points from Mackin and McCoy, and a well-taken point for Donegal from Hegarty, saw the sides go in level - 1-08 to 2-5 - at half-time.

Donegal started the second half strongly with substitute Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin putting early points on the board but Mackin's influence on the game for the Orchard County was growing, and she soon brought her side level again with two strikes in two minutes.

All square at 1-12 to 2-09 with 15 minutes to go, Donegal then pulled four points clear with three strikes by the outstanding Geraldine McLaughlin and a fine effort from Yvonne Bonnar before the late drama of Armagh hitting 1-1 in the final few minutes.