Faye Ho pictured with current FHO Racing rider Peter Hickman after he won the 2018 Macau Grand Prix

In many ways, FHO Racing team owner Faye Ho can be regarded as a trailblazer in motorcycle racing.

But her experience of battling cancer is one that will resonate with many people.

Macau-born Faye, whose team competes in the British Superbike Championship and at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

"That day, March 21st, I'll never forget," Faye told The BBC Bikes Podcast.

"You just don't think that will ever happen to you, the doctor telling you those few words.

"You just sit there and think, 'Is it me?' No. It can't happen to me.

"It was a tough journey for me. I was diagnosed with Stage 3, which went to three of my lymph nodes.

"I was very quickly able to get all my scans done and make sure it didn't get into any of my organs.

"I had chemo treatment, surgery and then radiotherapy. It was a hard time.

"My self-esteem was knocked down quite badly. It took a bit of time for me to build it all back up.

"It makes you realise how fragile life is. I was given another chance. Anyone out there fighting breast cancer you have to remember that you can do it. You just have to have the willpower and stay strong."

'Like a bird let out of a cage'

Faye encountered tragedy very early in life as her parents died when she was just six years old and she was brought up in Macau by her grandfather, casino magnate and billionaire businessman Stanley Ho.

She came to England to attend boarding school when she was 13 years old and was, in her own words, "like a bird let out of a cage".

"Because I was so sheltered over there coming to the UK was like 'wow'. It gave me that confidence.

"I developed a passion for bikes in my late 20s as I got to go to the Macau Grand Prix. I like bike racing but I don't ride myself, that's something I'm going to look into soon."

Rebecca McGuinness, wife of John, Faye Ho and Jill McWilliams, wife of Jeremy, pictured at the 2018 North West 200

'I'm going to do it differently'

After helping to sponsor some riders, Faye's involvement in the sport increased significantly in 2020 when she fielded her own team in the British Superbike Championship for the first time under the banner of FHO Racing.

"In 2018 and 2019 I wanted to set up a team myself but the opportunity didn't come through," she explains.

"When the opportunity came in 2020 I thought 'I'm going to do it'. I'm going to do it differently to how it has been done in the past in the paddock.

"It's being different, showing people that a woman can do it, but how I approach it it's a bit different, how I engage with the fans.

"I'm available to them, they can come up and talk to me. People want to be more engaged with teams, they can feel what's going on. That's how I drive my team along.

"I thought this is going to be hard. I'm going into a paddock which is so male-dominated.

"In order for the team to be noticed I upscaled the team a lot more and I know that will attract attention. We post a lot more on social media and I've seen the change.

"People come up to me and say, 'It's fantastic what you are doing'. Everything I do I want to make a difference. I like to help people out."

FHO racing - Team owner Faye Ho being interviewed at the North West 200

'A platform for young female riders'

Faye's fiancee is BSB series director Stuart Higgs but Faye stresses that the couple avoid "any potential conflict of interest" which might be caused by their respective roles.

"When BSB is on I do my thing and he does his. We try not to cross over, though if I need to ask him a question or anything then he'll tell me.

"Otherwise we try to keep it professional and we have a rule, 'whenever we go on holiday we don't talk about racing'.

"BSB, the North West 200, the TT, I love it, it's a buzz, but it's also about giving a platform for young riders, girl riders.

"Because we have them run under the banner there's a bit of status there and they feel they are part of a professional team.

"I'd like to support more female racers, young riders. It's very rewarding just to see the smile on their face. They come to me and say, 'You change our lives'."