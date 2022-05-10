Glentoran 2-0 Glenavon: Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly book play-off final

Glentoran will play Larne in the Europa Conference League play-off final on Friday night after they both secured 2-0 victories in their semi-finals.

After a tight first half, Conor McMenamin scored a lovely dink and Jay Donnelly added a towering header as the Glens saw off Glenavon at The Oval.

Larne took an early lead against Coleraine at Inver Park through a Rodney Brown own goal, with Stephen Lowry striking a post for the visitors late in the second half before Mark Randall added a second in injury time.

The Glens and Larne will meet in the final at The Oval on Friday, with a place in the Europa Conference League and a potential £200,000 windfall at stake.

Glentoran went into the play-offs after finishing third in the Irish Premiership this season while Larne, who beat Cliftonville in last year's play-off final, finished fifth.

Larne too strong for Coleraine at Inver

We have to go and enjoy play-off final - Larne boss Lynch

Tiernan Lynch's side were much the better of the two teams in the opening half at Inver and broke the deadlock after 11 minutes through a Brown own goal.

Mark Randall swung in a dangerous corner from the left and the Coleraine defender bundled the ball past his own keeper Marty Gallagher after Kofi Balmer had got his head to the cross.

Larne had to withstand a second-half comeback from the visitors before finally sealing the win with a second goal in stoppage time from the impressive Randall.

Coleraine were caught in attack and Andrew Scott raced half the length of the pitch before unselfishly squaring for Randall to tap home from six yards.

It was no more than the Inver Reds deserved, though they did endure some nervy moments, particularly in the second half.

In the opening minutes of an entertaining game, Randall forced a tremendous reaction save from Gallagher with a ferocious volley from the edge of the box, but he was powerless to prevent the opening goal moments later.

Larne 2-0 Coleraine: Watch highlights as Larne book place in European play-off final

Coleraine were struggling to gain a foothold in the game at that stage and had Lyndon Kane to thank for not conceding a second goal after 35 minutes when he cleared Cian Bolger's header off the line.

Larne continued in a similar vein on the restart and Davy McDaid should have doubled his team's advantage in the 52nd minute but his close-range volley lacked power and was easily saved by Gallagher.

The away side grew in confidence and midfielder Lowry passed up arguably their best opportunity with 11 minutes to go when he screwed his shot the wrong side of the post from 15 yards.

Substitute Curtis Allen also went close in added time after being introduced as a late sub, steering his effort wide as the Bannsiders pressed for an equaliser, and those missed chances were to cost Oran Kearney's side dear.

McMenamin and Donnelly the difference for Glentoran

At The Oval, Glenavon had the first chance of the game in the fourth minute after Bobby Burns' misplaced header set Conor McCloskey free but the winger's shot lacked the necessary power to trouble goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when McMenamin beat Sean Ward to pull the ball back for the waiting Seanan Clucas, whose first-time shot drew a great save from 17-year-old Glenavon stopper Josh Clarke.

Conor McMenamin: Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton praises Glentoran striker

Glenavon were again presented with a chance to score in the 17th minute after Darren Cole under hit a pass back to McCarey that the alert Matthew Fitzpatrick got a foot to, but couldn't do enough to round McCarey as the keeper retreived the ball.

Glentoran looked bright at the start of the second half and took the lead in the 48th minute when man-of-the-match McMenamin ran on to a clever through ball by Jay Donnelly and calmly chipped Clarke for a superb opening goal.

Glenavon searched for an equaliser but were limited to a 25-yard effort from Peter Campbell and a curling effort from Conor McCloskey, both of which failed to hit the target.

Donnelly came close to doubling Glentoran's lead on the 56th minute but headed a McMenamin corner wide from six yards out, though the league's leading goalscorer would not make the same mistake twice and, in the 72nd minute, McMenamin turned provider for the former Cliftonville striker to finish with a towering header.