Ryan Farquhar and Dan Cooper crashed in Thursday's Supertwin race at the 2016 North West 200

Northern Ireland road racer Ryan Farquhar has explained how the crash in which he suffered chest and pelvic injuries at the North West 200 in 2016 could easily have claimed his life.

The Dungannon rider was involved in a high-speed accident at the Black Hill section of the Triangle circuit during Thursday night's Supertwins race.

Farquhar collided with Dan Cooper at Black Hill, the same section of the course where English rider Malachi Mitchell-Thomas tragically lost his life in a crash two days later.

"I was hit by another rider in that crash and there's a good chance that probably saved my life," Farquhar told The BBC Bikes Podcast.

"Young Malachi Mitchell-Thomas had the same crash on the Saturday - he tucked the front at nearly the same square inch of tarmac that I did and he wasn't hit by another rider. That meant he hit the wall harder and sadly suffered fatal injuries.

"Because I was hit by another rider that knocked the speed off me and knocked me down the road a bit before hitting the wall. That possibly saved me."

Being on North West podium 'the best buzz ever'

The 46-year-old, who holds the record for the most wins at Irish national road races, was initially described as "seriously ill" after the incident and spent time in the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital before beginning a lengthy recovery process.

Among his happier memories of racing at the North West are his five individual race victories and standing on the top step of the podium alongside his KMR Kawasaki team-mates Jeremy McWilliams and Michael Rutter following a one-two-three clean sweep for the outfit in the inaugural Supertwins race in 2013.

"Looking right through my career the one thing I'm really proud of is filling the podium at the North West with myself, Jeremy and Michael," added the three-time Isle of Man TT winner.

"It doesn't get any better than that - on bikes that I had built and tuned and having us all up there in first, second and third.

Michael Rutter, Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams were on the podium together after achieving a one-two-three for Farquhar's KMR team in the inaugural NW200 Supertwins in 2013

"I've raced every road race in the world, won at the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix, but if you stand on the top step of the podium at the North West 200 on a nice sunny day it is the best buzz ever with the whole crowd and atmosphere.

"It's very very special and the hairs stand up on the back of my neck even thinking about it now.

"I've kept going to the North West to support a few riders and put my own money in, building my own bikes, purely because of my passion for the sport.

"As much as it still makes me nervous when the riders are out there I still have a real love for road racing."

'Unless people contribute there will be no North West 200'

This year sees the North West 200 return to the international road racing calendar for the first time since 2019 after an enforced hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phillip McCallen, who won 11 races during a seven-year period between 1991 and 1997, including a record five in a single day in 1992, told the podcast that the future of the event relies heavily on increased financial support from those who spectate at the event.

"If you go to Windsor Park or a British Superbike round you don't get in for nothing but there are many people who go to the North West and don't buy a programme, don't contribute anything at all," explained McCallen.

"Hopefully those people are starting to realise 'we're going to lose this'. Unless they start to contribute there will be no North West 200."

Click here to listen to The BBC Bikes Podcast with Ryan Farquhar and Phillip McCallen