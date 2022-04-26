Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop edges out Josh Brookes to win exciting Superbike tussle in 2014

Josh Brookes will replace Michael Dunlop on the PBM Ducati V4 Panigale machine at next month's North West 200.

Ballymoney rider Dunlop last week revealed his deal to ride a PBM Ducati at the NW200 and Isle of Man TT had collapsed.

Australian double British Superbike champion Brookes, 38, will be making his first NW200 appearance since 2014.

He finished second to Dunlop in the feature Superbike race that year, but set a new outright NW200 lap record.

"I think a lot of money and logistical things have been put in place to do these events and it is difficult now not to do it," said Brookes.

"I am not taking anyone else's position but a door has opened for me and I am happy to do the job."

Brookes, who was also a podium finisher behind Alastair Seeley in the NW200 Supersport race in 2014, made his last road race appearance at the Isle of Man TT in 2018.

"Before the season started the roads were not an option for me, not because I didn't want to do them but because of finance," he added.

"I've been there before and came very near to winning.

"I think I am absolutely a contender for a Superbike race win at the North West 200. The bike has the calibre to win and we have an equal chance as anyone else on the grid."

NW200 race boss Mervyn Whyte said: "I have been trying to get Josh back to the North West for a few years now and it is great news that him and the PBM Ducati team will be on the grid this year.

"I also spoke to Michael Dunlop yesterday and he has assured me that he will also be on the grid in two weeks' time.

"That is great news for every road racing fan who wants to see the best road racers on the best bikes battling it out on the north coast."