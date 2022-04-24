Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Six-time champion Jonathan Rea leads Alvaro Bautista by five points at the top of the series

Jonathan Rea secured his 100th win for Kawasaki in World Superbike races after edging out Alvaro Bautista to win Sunday's Superpole race at Assen.

Rea, who also won a thrilling opening feature race on Saturday, extended his lead in the standings after sealing a 17th career win at the Dutch circuit.

The Northern Irishman now leads Bautista by five points at the summit.

Defending champion Razgatlioglu finished third having led during the nine-lap sprint contest's early stages.

After a delay to the start of the race, Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu edged ahead early on with Ducati-mounted Bautista and Rea in close pursuit.

Spaniard Bautista took the lead on lap six with Rea overtaking Razgatlioglu into second as the three leaders separated themselves from the rest of the riders.

Rea stayed on Bautista's rear wheel and picked his moment to attack in the final lap and closed out the race to reach a century of wins for Kawasaki.

"I feel really good, especially after a battle like that because the pace was phenomenal," said Rea.

"I feel like my bike is just as good as the others, as soon as we started to shift third, fourth, fifth, sixth, I was losing a bit on the straight but the mechanical traction I have on the exit was really good.

"When the bike works that well, I have to finish the job."