Michael Dunlop: Ballymoney man's deal to ride PBM Ducati Superbike at NW200 and TT collapses
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Michael Dunlop has revealed that his deal to ride a a PBM Ducati at this year's North West 200 and Isle of Man TT has collapsed.
The 32-year-old Ballymoney rider revealed the news at Saturday night's TT launch.
Dunlop was set to race a factory-supported PBM Ducati in both the Superbike and Senior races at this year's events.
He is the third most successful rider in TT history with 19 wins.