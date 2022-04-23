Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is third on the all-time list for the number of Isle of Man TT wins

Michael Dunlop has revealed that his deal to ride a a PBM Ducati at this year's North West 200 and Isle of Man TT has collapsed.

The 32-year-old Ballymoney rider revealed the news at Saturday night's TT launch.

Dunlop was set to race a factory-supported PBM Ducati in both the Superbike and Senior races at this year's events.

He is the third most successful rider in TT history with 19 wins.