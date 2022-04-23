Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea won six consecutive World Superbike titles between 2015 and 2020

Jonathan Rea won a thrilling opening feature race of the weekend at Assen to regain his place at the top of the World Superbike Championship standings.

The Kawasaki rider battled his way to a 16th career victory at the Dutch circuit ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea now leads Spaniard Bautista by two points at the top of the series.

A win in either of Sunday's two races would give Rea his 100th success for Kawasaki in World Superbike races.

Defending champion Razgatlioglu set off from pole position and led into the first corner from Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, with Rea third.

Rea's progress saw him hit the front on the fourth of the 21 laps, setting a new lap record for the circuit.

Razgatlioglu then enjoyed a spell at the head of the field, as did Ducati-mounted Bautista, who kept up his pursuit of Rea until the chequered flag, falling just short of his third win of the season.

"It was a nice race because the bike was working well," six-time champion Rea said after Saturday's triumph.

"I saw the pace Toprak was setting and that I had more pace so I just went, although Alvaro was keeping me honest. He came past me on the back straight but I was able to counter.

"Credit must go to my technicians as we changed the bike quite radically for this weekend but it worked brilliantly."

Rea also won the first feature event at the first round of the 2022 championship at Aragon two weeks ago, a race where the same three frontrunners vied for victory at the front.

Locatelli ended up fourth, with Honda's Iker Lecuona and Loris Baz completing the top six. Michael Ruben Rinaldi crashed out.