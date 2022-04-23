Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Adam McLean won the Supersport race at Cookstown by six seconds

Adam McLean and Mike Browne have both secured wins at the Cookstown 100.

McLean won the Supersport 600 race for the fifth time in six years and the third year in a row on his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki on Saturday.

The Tobermore rider ended six points clear of Yamaha-mounted Browne, with Paul Jordan a further four seconds behind in third.

Cork rider Browne dominated the Moto3/125cc race, coming home 21 seconds ahead of Eoin Siochru.

Dungannon's Nigel Moore completed the top three.

Michael Sweeney, Dominic Herbertson and Darryl Tweed made up the leading six leaderboard in the Supersports.

Guy Martin is among the polesitters for Saturday's races over the 2.1-mile Orritor circuit.

Martin was only confirmed as a late entry on Friday and set the fastest time for the senior 1000 classics race.

Mike Browne was prominent on the leaderboards of three classes during practice over the Orritor circuit

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider Browne was quickest in the Open class practices with an average lap speed just one second outside Michael Dunlop's outright lap record.

McLean recorded the fastest speed of the Supersports and Supertwins. He was a double winner on his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki machines in the Supersport and Supertwin races over the 2.1-mile Orritor circuit in 2020 and 2021 so is on course to continue that sequence.

In Friday's qualifying session, McLean unofficially broke his existing lap record in the Supertwins category in which Michael Sweeney was second fastest.

McLean warmed up for the first Irish road racing meeting of the season by competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship over Easter at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown.

Browne set the pace in the 'big bikes' on his Suzuki, with Sweeney, McLean, Thomas Maxwell, Jordan and Richard Charlton making up the top six leaderboard.

The Cookstown 100 is celebrating its centenary this year and returns to its traditional April date after being staged in September in both of the last two years because of issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.