Richard Cooper, the leading newcomer at the 2019 North West 200, will return to the north coast event in May aboard an impressive line-up of machinery.

Cooper, who finished an impressive second in a Superstock race on his first appearance at the Triangle circuit, will compete in three classes.

The 39-year-old will race a pair of Buildbase Suzukis in the Superbike and Superstock events.

Cooper will also ride a supertwin Kawasaki ER6 prepared by Ryan Farquhar.

Jeremy McWilliams had initially been posted to ride the bike before his recent defection to the IFS Racing/Bayview Paton.

"I have missed nearly two years of British championship racing following the compound fracture to my right leg," explained Cooper.

The Nottingham native suffered the career-threatening injury in a BSB crash at Donington Park during 2020.

"It was a nasty injury but there has not been a North West 200 since 2019 and I've good bikes in every class this year so I have to think that I am capable of matching what I did in 2019 and possibly fighting for race wins this year."

The double British Superstock champion and BSB race winner has not returned to British championship racing this year, competing instead in local championships at Darley Moor, Mallory Park and Silverstone on a variety of machinery as he battles his way back to full fitness.

"I am not committed to riding any particular machinery and that means I can freelance so to speak. I'm enjoying that freedom."

Cooper had his first run on the JMcC Roofing Kawasaki at Kirkistown's USBK meeting on Easter Monday.

"I knew that unless I was on a bike that was built by someone like Ryan Farquhar it would be difficult to be competitive so I didn't bother with the class before," Cooper explained.

"When Jeremy McWilliams chose to ride the Paton it opened the door for me and it didn't take me too long to make my decision."

Despite it being his first outing at both Kirkistown and on the smaller capacity machine, Cooper only lost out by 0.9 seconds to Adam McLean in the opening Supertwin outing at the county Down circuit.

"I would love another chance to come over and test it again before the North West but I can't see it being possible," said Cooper.