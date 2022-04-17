Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin has a best overall finish of third in the 2018 British Superbike season

Glenn Irwin added two victories to his win at Silverstone on Saturday to make it a perfect start to the British Superbike season.

The Carrickfergus rider pipped Kyle Ryde by just 0.079 seconds in race two on Sunday with Rory Skinner third.

He completed the weekend treble by winning race three with brother Andrew in third place while Bradley Ray finished runner-up by 0.864secs.

Glenn holds a 29-point lead over Ray in the early championship standings.

The Honda Racing rider took a start-to-finish win in the opening British Superbike race of the season on Saturday, with Ryde second and Ray completing the podium.

Irwin, who who finished eighth in last year's final BSB standings, said after race one that it was "one of his best ever".

He suffered multiple injuries, including fractured vertebrae and pelvis, in a pre-season test accident in Spain less than two months ago.

Meanwhile, Dubliner Jack Kennedy sealed a British Supersport double by again beating Fermanagh native Lee Johnston into second place in Sunday's race two.

Bradley Perie was leading when he crashed out on the final lap to allow defending champion Kennedy to come through for the win.

Mar-Train Racing Yamaha rider Kennedy enjoyed a victory margin of 12.418 seconds over Johnston with Harry Truelove third.

The trio finished in the same order in Saturday's opener with Kennedy winning by 7.3 seconds from Johnston.