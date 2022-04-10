Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea claimed a first and two seconds in the opening round of the season

Ducati's Alvaro Bautista dominated the second World Superbike feature race to take an early championship lead following the season opener at Aragon.

Just like in the earlier Superpole race, Bautista raced clear as Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael Ruben Rinaldi battled behind.

Race one winner Rea eventually finished in second place for Kawasaki.

Yamaha's reigning champion Razgatlioglu beat the Ducati of Rinaldi to secure third place.

Bautista, who returned to Ducati for 2022 after two seasons with Honda, leads Rea in the standings by three points.

The start to the season has echoes of the 2019 campaign, when Bautista dominated the start of the season ahead of Rea, who consistently finished second, before the Northern Irishman stormed back to claim the fifth of his six championships.

Unlike in the earlier Superpole race, where Bautista dominated from lights to flag, Rea led into the first corner from third on the grid for the 18-lap race.

Bautista hit back on the pit straight on lap two but Rea, where he was visibly stronger on his Kawasaki, swept up the inside of turn seven to immediately respond.

However the Spaniard powered past Rea on the back straight, and his Ducati team-mate Rinaldi attempted a move into the first corner which forced Rea wide and allowed Razgatlioglu ahead of the Kawasaki.

With Rea bottled in behind the reigning champion, who ended the Northern Irishman's run of six titles in a row last year, Bautista extended his advantage at the front.

However Rea pulled off a brilliant move on Razgatlioglu at the start of the fourth lap to retake third and he set about chasing the Ducati duo.

Alvaro Bautista returns to Ducati after two years with Honda

Unlike the frantic race one and Superpole race, the action settled as the gap to the leaders began to come down.

Rea surged past Rinaldi, who had earlier played out a thrilling battle in the Superpole race, when the Italian ran wide with eight laps to play.

However Rea could not rein in Bautista, who eased to his second victory of the day to leave the opening round of the championship at the top of the standings.

Razgatlioglu beat Rinaldi to the final step on the podium after a tight battle in the closing stages of the race.

Rea 'really happy' with three podiums

After a victory and two second places on the opening weekend of the season, Rea admitted he would have "signed for that straight away" if he was offered those results prior to the weekend in Spain.

"To come away with what we have I'm really happy," said the 35-year-old.

"There were big lunges coming in turn one which took us wide, I didn't want to get involved in that so I released the brake and got out trouble but that let Bautista get away.

"At one stage I thought I could catch him but Alvaro was too strong this weekend. Congratulations to him and his team, and I feel like we maximised our weekend."

Alex Lowes, Rea's Kawasaki team-mate, was fifth in his best result of the weekend ahead of Ducati rider Axel Bassani.

Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty was 12th and BMW rider Scott Redding, who vacated the Ducati seat which allowed Bautista to win his first two races, struggled to 25th position.

The second round of the season takes place at Assen in the Netherlands from 22-24 April.