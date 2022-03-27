Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Antrim led by five points midway through the second half

Antrim have missed out on promotion to Division Two following a final-day collapse in a 1-13 to 0-12 defeat by Westmeath at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons started the day in third and led by four at half-time before the visitors hit back to ease to victory.

Limerick defeated Fermanagh by 1-16 to 0-14 and Louth beat Wicklow by 2-17 to 1-13 to secure the top two positions in Division Three.

Defeats condemn Antrim and Fermanagh to the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

Following their loss to Louth in the penultimate game, Enda McGinley's men knew victory may not be enough to secure promotion and a spot in the All-Ireland.

The hosts made a strong start at a sun-drenched Corrigan Park, with Conor Murray, Ruairi McCann and Pat Shivers all hitting the target as the Saffrons raced into an early lead.

Westmeath hit back to level the scores, however from there it was all Antrim. McCann, Marc Jordan, Shivers and Dermot McAleese opened up a four-point advantage which the hosts held until the break with a 0-8 to 0-4 scoreline.

Shivers and Ryan Murray extended Antrim's lead to five early in the second half before John Heslin's penalty changed the game when Martin Johnston impeded Jonathan Lynam.

That kickstarted an eight point swing, led by the impressive Heslin, which saw Antrim's promotion hopes slip away.

Westmeath kept the scoreboard ticking over and had any response to the dented Saffron attack as the Lake County ran out comfortable four-point winners to jump Antrim into third place. McGinley's side had to settle for fourth.

Victories for Mickey Harte's Louth, who topped the table and Limerick ensured the defeat was academic for Antrim's promotion bid, however the Saffrons will be disappointed to miss out following a strong start to their Division Three campaign.

Limerick promoted with Fermanagh win

Limerick secured promotion to the second tier for the first time in 15 years with a 1-16 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Fermanagh gave the hosts an early fright with Ciaran Corrigan and Josh Largo-Ellis on target but five straight points from Limerick, bookended by Josh Ryan freekicks, put the home side into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead after 16 minutes.

Conall Jones and James McMahon replied for the Ernemen but Ryan finished to the net to round off a flowing move and Limerick led by double scores.

Fermanagh finished the opening period strongly with points from Darragh McGurn, Gary McKenna and Ryan Lyons before Sean Quigley clattered the post and Kieran Donnelly's side trailed 1-8 to 0-8 at the break.

They continued their momentum in the second period to reduce the lead to one but Ryan, who top scored with 1-6, helped extend the Shannonsiders lead back to five points.

The Treaty who haven't been in Division Two since 2007 last beat Fermanagh that same year.

Bourke brothers, Hugh and Robbie, maintained the advantage.

Fermanagh dug in for the duration despite a very slender chance of promotion themselves but could only come to within four of Billy Lee's team.

The Erne County will now turn their attention to an Ulster Championship preliminary round opener with All-Ireland Champions Tyrone and will remain in Division Three for another season.