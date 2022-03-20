Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Division Four leaders Cavan survived a late London fightback to ensure promotion to Division Three with a tight one-point win in Ruislip.

The 1-15 to 2-11 victory made it five wins from six outings for Mickey Graham's side, who stay top of the table with one match remaining and are assured of a top-two finish.

After leading 1-8 to 1-2 at half-time, the visitors were given a scare when Christopher Farley scored a penalty for the hosts in the last minute of additional time.

However, it was not enough for London to deny a crucial victory for the 2020 Ulster champions.

