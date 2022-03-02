Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop is third on the all-time list for the number of Isle of Man TT wins

Michael Dunlop will ride a PBM Ducati at this year's North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The Ballymoney rider had originally made the agreement in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic meant the meetings did not take place.

Dunlop, 32, will race a factory-supported PBM Ducati in both the Superbike and Senior races at this year's events.

With 19 wins, Dunlop is the third most successful rider in TT history.

"We are delighted to be able to fulfil our promise and commitment to Michael albeit two years later than we had hoped," said PBM's team co-ordinator John Mowatt.

"We are thrilled to be contesting the major road races with Michael onboard the PBM Ducati and are hopeful of adding to both his and our considerable list of successes."

Dunlop has earned five North West 200 victories with his last win coming in one of the Superbike races in 2016.

The Ballymoney rider also set the event's lap record with a 123.207mph mark set in 2016.