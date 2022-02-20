Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte were suspended for Kildare's visit to Omagh

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher has insisted the Red Hands have "drawn a line under" the four red cards they received during the recent brawl with Armagh.

Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were all sent off in the defeat on 6 February.

Tyrone's appeals against the red cards were dismissed, meaning all four players were suspended on Sunday as the All-Ireland champions got their first win of the season in a thrilling Division One contest against Kildare.

Speaking after the 2-7 to 0-12 victory at Healy Park, Dooher said the county is determined to move on from the high-profile incident earlier this month.

"The way we look at it is that we have drawn a line under it," he said.

"It doesn't serve us any purpose in dwelling on it any longer, what is done is done.

"We are not going to change it, we took the suspensions that we got, the players have served them and will be back available for selection next week along with the boys that played today. It is in the past and we are looking to the future."

Darren McCurry's 58th-minute goal helped Tyrone seal a vital first win of the campaign

Asked if they had used the red cards to forge a siege mentality, Dooher said that was not the case but did credit his players for the character they showed in the win over Kildare.

"Some people might say that [it created a siege mentality] but we didn't look on it like that," he continued.

"It was an opportunity for other players to put their hand up and show the Tyrone supporters what they can do. They went there and put in a huge effort.

"It didn't look like it was going our way for a long time but they kept going, kept trying, kept working hard and they got their just rewards.

"There was definitely a lot of character shown, we went into the depths of our panel but we showed that we have some good players who want to play for Tyrone.

"They went out there today and represented their county well. We have to give them credit for the effort and work they put in. It was a huge performance."

Goals 'a real turning point' in Kildare win

It was second-half goals from Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry that helped Tyrone edge past Kildare and claim a vital first win of the campaign.

McCurry's goal in the 58th minute put Tyrone ahead for the first time since the opening minute and Dooher believes that, while they missed a number of other goal opportunities, they found the net at just the right times.

"First and foremost today we needed points and thankfully we have come out of here with two," he said.

"It wasn't pretty at times and it looked to be in doubt at times but thankfully the players dug deep, finally got ahead going into the last five minutes and held on, just about held on.

"It [the second goal] gave us that wee bit of belief that we could manage this game out, the players did fairly well after that and all credit to them.

"We had goal chances as well, and gave up goal chances to Kildare who were unlucky, so I suppose it was one of those days when it was nip and tuck the whole way through.

"Our goals came at the right times, they were very pivotal and real turning points for us. "