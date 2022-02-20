Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tina Bradley opened the scoring for Slaughtneil with an early point

Sarsfields held off a Slaughtneil fightback to win Sunday's All-Ireland Club Camogie Championship semi-final by a point after extra time.

A Siobhan McGrath penalty in the eighth minute of extra time helped the Galway side to a 2-4 to 0-9 victory in Gorey.

Sarsfields thought they had won it when a Shannon Corcoran goal in the 52nd minute gave them a two-point lead.

However, Tina Bradley hit back before Sionainn Graham's late point forced extra time at 0-6 to 1-3.

Sarsfields will play Wexford club Oulart-The Ballagh in the final after the holders hammered Scariff-Ogonolloe in Sunday's other semi-final.

Six-in-a-row Ulster champions Slaughtneil were due to play their last-four match against Sarsfields at Breffni Park on Saturday, but it was postponed and relocated to Gorey due to a waterlogged pitch.

McGrath's extra-time penalty came after a foul on Corcoran, with McGrath slotting home with a good strike past goalkeeper Jolene Bradley.

Tina Bradley had edged Derry outfit Slaughtneil ahead in the fourth minute of extra time with her fourth point of the game before McGrath's penalty.

Back-to-back strikes from Louise Dougan then reduced the gap to just one point with six minutes remaining, but Sarsfields held on to book their place in the Croke Park final.

Corcoran's goal on 52 minutes - the only one of the match from open play - came after a terrific surging run and pass from the ground by Orlaith McGrath.

A tight first half of few chances, played under extremely challenging conditions, ended with Sarsfields leading by 0-3 to 0-2.