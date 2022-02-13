Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: St Mary's power past Holy Trinity to win MacRory Cup

St Mary's Magherafelt have won their second MacRory Cup after beating Holy Trinity College Cookstown 2-9 to 0-8 at the Athletic Grounds.

Niall O'Donnell and Cahir Quinn netted first-half goals as Magherafelt led by 2-1 to 0-4 at half-time.

O'Donnell starred as St Mary's stormed clear after the restart and ran out comfortable winners despite a late push from the first-time finalists.

The success adds to St Mary's MacRory Cup success in 2017.

The Magherafelt school, who beat St Patrick's Maghera in the semi-final, struck first when O'Donnell burst through a couple of challenges and kept his composure to tuck the ball into the bottom corner in the third minute.

Ryan McEldowney's point extended their lead, however Cookstown hit back through Shea Quinn and Ryan Quinn's excellent score from play.

Holy Trinity's momentum was halted on 14 minutes when Quinn, on his 18th birthday, found the bottom corner from close range after being set up by John Lavery.

However, two scores towards the end of the half by Shea Quinn and captain Ruairi McHugh gave the Cookstown school, who defeated CBS Omagh in the last four, hope as the deficit was reduced to three at the break.

A lively crowd was present to watch St Mary's lift the MacRory Cup

In the second half, Tom Shivers and Ruairi Forbes put further daylight between the sides and, moments after Holy Trinity spurned a goal opportunity, Lavery and Joshua Cassidy capitalised to put seven between the sides with 20 minutes to play.

The impressive O'Donnell added a point to his early goal and Shea Lawn's long-range free gave Holy Trinity a much-needed score as the game began to open up.

Cassidy hit the post with the goal gaping and O'Donnell's rebound was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Rian Smith, and a second well-taken free from Lawn and Terry Devlin's point gave the Tyrone school further hope.

Lorcan Convery and O'Donnell all but ended hopes of a comeback and, despite O'Hare's point, man of the match O'Donnell was denied by a brilliant save from Smith in the closing stages.

St Mary's captain Eoin McEvoy cleared Odhran O'Donnell's effort off the line to deny Cookstown any of hope of a grandstand finish, and the final whistle sparked wild celebrations in the first MacRory final since 2019.

St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt: James Gribbin, Conall Heron, Niall Rafferty, Simon Matterson, Ronan Walls, Eoin McEvoy (capt), Ruairi Forbes (0-1), Lorcan Convery (0-1), Ryan McEldowney (0-1), Benen Kelly, Conhuir Johnston, John Lavery (0-1), Cahir Quinn (1-0), Tom Shivers (0-1), Niall O'Donnell (1-3).

Replacements: Tiarnan McOscar, Lorcan Bradley, Daniel Kelly, Richard Drain, Sean Byrne, Joshua Cassidy (0-1), Aodhan Young, Daniel Quinn, Ronan Mawhinney, Paul Duffin, Niall Baine, Sean McAuley, Diarmuid Mullholland, Conall Higgins, Luke Burns, Eunan Crozier, Ethan Canavan, Darragh Young, Callum Campbell, Jaie Wilson, Adam Maher, Ciaran McKenna, Iarfhlaith McKeating.

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown: Rian Smith, Shane Hughes, Callan Kelly, Luke Cullen, Michael Devlin, Brian Hampsey, Conan Devlin, Ruairi McHugh (capt) (0-2), Blian Ryan, Odhran O'Driscoll, Shea Quinn (0-2), Jack Martin, Shea Lawn (0-2), Peter Loughran, Michael McElhatton.

Replacements: Conall Quinn, Mark Donnelly, Sean O'Hare, Keegan Hampsey, Ronan Devlin, Rhys Donnelly, Rian Nelis, Odhran Nugent, Daniel Woodhead, Karol McGuigan, Cormac Woods, Terry Devlin (0-1), Keelan Quinn, Shea Hamilton, Ryan Conway, Conal McKenna, Ryan Quinn (0-1), John Lagan, Conor Talbot, Ronan Coney, Shea McNamee, Cathal Heagney.