Padraig Hampsey lifts aloft the Sam Maguire at Croke Park in September

Tyrone All-Ireland winning captain Padraig Hampsey has told BBC Sport NI's 'The GAA Social' podcast that the Red Hands "still see themselves as underdogs" going into the 2022 season.

The Sam Maguire holders defeated Mayo in last year's All-Ireland final and last week began the new campaign with a 0-9 to 0-9 draw against Monaghan in Football League Division One.

"If you listen to the punditry over the last two or three weeks they already have us relegated from Division One," said Hampsey.

"That's already sticking with us as a team already. We hope that we can prove that we're good enough again to push on," added the Red Hands skipper.

Joining presenter Thomas Niblock and Hampsey in the first podcast of a new series was regular 'GAA Social' analyst and former Armagh star Oisin McConville.

McConville believes that this year's All-Ireland series promises to be one of the most open in years, with up to 10 counties harbouring realistic ambitions of lifting Sam in 2022.

Championship 'wide open'

"There's more than one or two teams that can realistically hope to win an All-Ireland. I felt people said that Dublin were nowhere near where they need to be. There's going to be several years of transition.

"And everyone just jumped on this Kerry bandwagon. I can't understand that considering their failings over the last three to four years. Everyone jumped on and everyone jumped off again on Sunday evening because they'd seen how abject they were against Kildare.

"The disrespect for Tyrone who first and foremost are All-Ireland champions but also disrespect for... Monaghan who were within a point of Tyrone, Derry are on the rise, Donegal have been there for some time - just continually under-achieving, and Armagh are definitely on the rise.

"So this is as open as it has been and I think every single team within the top 10 just went 'this thing is there if we can up it a notch, this thing is very much there for us'.

"Kerry are no world beaters, Dublin are way back - I wouldn't write either of those off. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if they win the All-Ireland this year but they won't win it at a canter.

"It's there for any of those. I would say the teams in Division One have all got a chance, and I'd throw in Galway and Derry. That gives you 10 teams with a realistic opportunity of winning the All-Ireland."

Hampsey in action during Tyrone's Football League draw with Monaghan last week

'Fear factor around Dublin gone'

Dublin won six All-Ireland titles in a row before being knocked off their perch in 2021, while Dessie Farrell's side began this season's league campaign with a 2-15 to 1-13 defeat by Armagh at Croke Park last weekend.

McConville added: "When you consider how dominant the Dubs were and how that has changed so dramatically. Anybody who is a Manchester United supporter will appreciate that - just what happened when [Sir Alex] Ferguson left, and all of a sudden teams would come to Old Trafford and go, 'There's no fear factor here anymore'.

"And that's exactly the same way I felt the other night when Armagh went to Dublin. There was no fear factor. I didn't go there thinking Armagh were going to get annihilated. I didn't think they'd win in the fashion that they did but that aura is gone. It only takes something small for that aura to slip but I think that slipped the other night."

Hampsey agreed that a number of counties could win this year's All-Ireland Championship:

"The teams within Division One and the few others Oisin has mentioned are going to be quietly thinking 'we can do this as well'.

"When Armagh saw what they did last week, they'll have their eyes trying to win Ulster. If you get the likes of a team like that getting to Croke Park they could definitely do well. It's going to be a tough one to win."

Among the other subjects discussed on 'The GAA Social' are Hampsey's prediction as to who may be Tyrone's breakout star this year, reflections on the squad's recent bonding trip to Florida, what it felt like to be named captain of his county, his highlights of that famous All-Ireland winning day at Croke last September and the impact of the 2018 defeat by Dublin.

Armagh 'in great condition'

Rian O'Neill shone in Armagh's opening day win over Dublin

The Tyrone skipper also looks ahead to what he expects to be a testing Division One clash with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

"I watched Armagh on Saturday night and was very impressed. They played a nice brand of football and they look flying fit, they're in great condition" observed Hampsey.

"A lot of their lads impressed, especially Rian O'Neill - for his first day out at Croke Park he put on an exhibition, kicking scores, and even around the middle third - at times, he was getting on a lot of ball.

"He had a lot of possession and he's a great player. I've come up against him a couple of times. I played against him in 2018 in Ulster Club championship and marked him that day.

We've marked each other before and there's that respect. I know he's a great footballer and I respect him for that, and I'm sure it'll be a great battle."